Dannevirke man’s burnout in front of police backfires

A Dannevirke man’s decision to do a burnout in front of police backfired spectacularly after he crashed while trying to flee the scene.

Sergeant Gary McKernon said the man did the burnout in front of officers in the Tararua town last Wednesday, which led to an attempt to chase the vehicle.

This was abandoned for safety reasons, however, the vehicle hit a kerb a short distance later, damaging a wheel and preventing it from being driven.

Officers arrived shortly after, detaining the driver and impounding the vehicle.

- Leanne Warr, NZ Herald