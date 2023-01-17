Day at the museum Part 1: Porsche Museum, Stuttgart

About 10 mins via car or tram from Stuttgart train station in Germany, sits the heart of Porsche: a roundabout, where the Inspiration 911 Porsche sculpture lives, pointing in directions that signify Porsche's history.

Apart from feeding normal traffic to and from the A81 autobahn, the location is also the heart of Porsche, where a dealership, head offices and factories are found.

And, at Porscheplatz 1 Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, it’s also home to the Porsche Museum.

Home to almost 100 cars from Porsche's extensive car library and over 200 small exhibits, from the order books Ferdinand Porsche completed for customers way back in the Gmund factory days to the origins of the original Porsche crest Ferry Porsche was asked to commission, it’s a barrier-free exhibition that’s always changing.