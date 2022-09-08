Decking out the Ranger with Utemaster

Ute accessory manufacturer Utemaster is now up to speed with the latest Ford Ranger, with a lineup of new products including the Centurion Canopy and Load Lid.

The Centurion Canopy is a well-established design in Utemaster’s other ute ranges. It features aluminium construction which allows 200kg loading on top, full-width side-access doors and no obstruction along the wellside.

Security is provided by concealed latches that mean the doors are locked on both sides, making them harder to pry open. Built-in rain channels also send water away from the inside of the tray when they’re opened in bad weather.

The Load Lid is a completely new product, which also features a 200kg rating and secure locking. Still to come in the next few months a steel flat deck (for cab-chassis utes), service body options and a wider range of commercial fitout options.

All Utemaster products are designed and manufactured by the company in New Zealand.