Decrepit Ford Falcon GTHO fetches over $400K at auction

Back in 2018, a pristine condition 1971 Ford Falcon GTHO took the title of being the most expensive Australian-built car to be sold at auction, managing to fetch $1.3 million as the hammer fell.

Over the weekend, a similar Falcon crossed the auction block over in Australia but was looking a lot worse for wear than the record-breaking example, but that didn't stop bidders attempting to take it home.

Without an engine, and wearing questionably modified guards, this XY Falcon was well past its glory days, and would've been left to rot in a shed for the rest of its days if it wasn't uncovered late last month.

Despite this less-than-desirable condition, and the plethora of rust across the body panels, bidders obviously saw the potential in this old Falcon as it ended up going for more than $400,000.

After the car sold it was revealed that the 32 dents across the car's bodywork came from an axe attack back in the day. It was also used as a race car once, when it was owned by Armando Perri.

It has been estimated that it will cost somewhere in the ballpark of $200,000 to restore it back to its original glory, meaning that its new owner will be around A$550,000 in the hole once it's ready to sell again.

Obviously, it won't fetch the million-dollar mark like that matching numbers, pristine example from 2018, but we wouldn't be surprised to see it fetch over $700,000 once its fully-restored.