DeLorean releases pictures of the new Alpha5

The all-new DeLorean Motor Company released the first pictures of its new highly-anticipated vehicles earlier than expected through its official website.

This comes following the release of several vehicle teasers for the revived automaker after the brand announced it'll become a "full-line manufacturer."

DeLorean CEO, Joost de Vries, says "we are not just coming out with a sports car. We need a sports car to relaunch the brand, but the ambition of the brand is to be a full-line manufacturer."

The DeLorean Alpha5 is a low-slung electric GT with gullwing doors and was penned by Italdesign just like its predecessor.

The car doesn't blatantly nod to the iconic DMC-12. Its aerodynamic body is more curvaceous than the boxy design of the original, and the characteristic window line is replaced by a more modern greenhouse.

But the vehicle does feature those iconic gullwing doors, which take up most of the profile. It also sports large-diameter multispoke wheels and a vented rear windscreen cover.

The front end has thin LED headlights that merge with the grille. Sitting upon the grille is the DeLorean emblem, rather than the DMC badge the old car featured. Both bumpers feature an illuminated V-shaped element and there's both a prominent splitter upfront and a large diffuser at the back. The rear end features full-width taillights with three horizontal lines, which loosely resemble the pattern on the DMC-12.

Getting inside the car is made rather easy by the huge size of the gullwing doors. There are four individual seats inside, and the dashboard is relatively simple with a digital instrument cluster as the focal point behind a modern flat-bottom steering wheel. There is a second, smaller infotainment touchscreen on the high-mounted floating centre console too, and a wireless charging tray.

It's yet to be announced what the performance details will be, but some have estimated spec figures for the “Base Performance Model”.

There's a large 100 kWh battery with a range of over 483 km. We don't know the output of the electric motors, but we know that the Alpha5 will have a top speed of 250 km/h. It will also be able to accelerate from 0-96 km/h in 2.99 seconds, and from 0-142 km/h in 4.35 seconds.

Joos de Vries, Chief Executive Officer of Delorean Motor Company, says “the Alpha5 is for people that love to drive”.

Vice President of the brand, Neilo Harris, added: “We have been given the opportunity to reimagine a brand that has meant to much to so many people from all corners of the globe for four decades. DeLorean has touched so many lives and set the stage for so many memories… We are all now witnessing a new chapter of this amazing story”.

The Alpha5 will initially be offered in just 88 units, referencing the speed of the time-travel DMC-12 in the Back To The Future movies.

The digital launch is happening soon, and there's an official premiere scheduled for August 18 at the Pebble Beach Concours d ‘Elegance, where we will learn more info.