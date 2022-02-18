DeLorean to return with electric cars

DeLorean is set to return to the road this year with an electric coupe inspired by a beloved classic.

The reborn company says a reborn version of the DeLorean DMC-12 is “definitely happening”, tweeting that fans of the brand can register for an online premiere of the new machine.

DeLorean teased fans with a shadowy video showing a low-slung machine with top-mounted “gullwing” doors similar to those fitted to the 1980s original.

World-famous for its role as an oddball car converted into a time machine for the Back to the Future film trilogy, the Belfast-built original DeLorean has a cult following few cars can match.

Hundreds of fans have built replicas of the silver screen machine.

Reborn in the US following the manufacturer’s collapse in 1982, the modern DeLorean Motor Company has cashed in on nostalgia surrounding the brand with vehicle restorations, merchandise and even digital NFT (non-fungible token) models of the famous machine.

The brand’s next step appears to be an electric car shaped by Italdesign.

The boutique design house styled the original DeLorean, sometimes known as the DMC-12.

Recent efforts include the Audi Q2 compact SUV and Nissan GT-R50, a reworked version of Nissan’s twin-turbo supercar.

Electric power could make it easier for DeLorean to sell a modern machine.

UK magazine Autocar reports that Italdesign will work with Williams Advanced Engineering to create a common electric platform intended to make it easier to produce cars built in small volumes.

Battery-powered cars can share simplified “skateboard” hardware combining electric motors, energy storage and structural elements in a core package that can accept a range of different body styles.

