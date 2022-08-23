DeLorean unveils highly-anticipated Alpha5 EV

The all-new DeLorean Motor Company unveiled its new, highly-anticipated Alpha5 EV in prototype form at Pebble Beach.

After being teased relentlessly early this year, the four-seat, two-door (gullwing-style), Alpha5 coupe has had its first public outing.

The real-life prototype is finished in a shade of orange (some might say salmon), paired with glossy black accents. It features a black interior, with matching touches on the bucket seats.

While the EV is still just a prototype, it appears to be fully functional as it was seen driving up a hill before stopping at the dedicated platform.

Designed by ItalDesign, the standout feature is the pair of features large gullwing doors inspired by the iconic DMC-12.

The DMC-12 was also the source of inspiration for the three-layer LED taillights and the vented rear windscreen. The Alpha5 also features V-shaped illuminated elements on the front and rear bumpers that resemble the shape of the opened gullwing doors, with integrated LEDs.

Full specification details are still yet to be released, but apparently, the EV will have all-wheel-drive capability, with electric motors that allow for a 0-96 km/h acceleration in 2.99 seconds and a projected top speed of 250 km/h. The 100 kWh battery will reportedly allow for an estimated range of 483 km.

Hot Wheels has already celebrated the reveal with the release of a Hot Wheels DeLorean collectible set.

The set celebrates the DeLorean duo (that's the Alpha5 and DMC-12) in 1:64 scale, "capturing the spirit of the DeLorean legacy and rebelliously futuristic designs."

The Mattel Creations website says: "The DMC-12 made its mark in history as a cherished generational icon since the 1980s. 40 years later, the Alpha5 EV ignites the next vision of the future."

The Hot Wheels set is made to order, with the pre-order costing $40.