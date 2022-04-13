DeLorean will be a "full-line manufacturer", says CEO

A new DeLorean has been teased multiple times and is well and truly on its way. Its official debut will happen later this year at Pebble Beach.

But, this is just the beginning. The rebooted company has plans to bring back an entire range of models, beyond the electric gullwing coupe, four generations of which will be revealed in the coming months.

DeLorean CEO, Joost de Vries, says he's not shy about sharing what's coming up for the brand.

"We are not just coming out with a sports car. We need a sports car to relaunch the brand, but the ambition of the brand is to be a full-line manufacturer," says de Vries.

"We cannot survive on a coupe, I don’t care how cool it is. The volumes don’t justify the investment or the long-term perspective of what the investment world requires. So you are going to see other products from us. I’m not going to say it's an SUV or a saloon or whatever. But there will be more volume-oriented products."

We don't have a timeline for when we might see more products, except for the three additional vehicles that will be revealed within the coming months.

De Vries explains that the original brand had plans for future models, beyond the iconic DMC-12. Some of these had specific designs, which will come to life in a new way with the rebooted company.

"What you will see from us over the next couple of months is the 1990 DeLorean, and the 2000 DeLorean, and the 2010 DeLorean," says de Vries.

"And then we’ll show you the 2023 DeLorean. There is a heritage around this brand that the public has never seen, and that will allow us to go well beyond a coupe. So it’s up to us now to educate, and to tell our story, what happened in the last 40 years. You'll see 40 years of history compressed into 90 days."

It's not entirely certain whether these vehicles will be evolutions of the original DMC-12 or whether they'll be different models.

Regardless, there'll be plenty more to see from DeLorean soon.