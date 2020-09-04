Denny Hulme's prized MG painstakingly moved into position at Katikati

Grand Prix champion Denny Hulme's classic 1955 MG was delivered safely to the Western Bay Museum in preparation for the next exciting exhibition, Champions in Their Field, which opens to the public this Saturday.

Katikati brothers from Linich Engineering and Adams Automotive, Nick and Chris Flegg, and their mechanic Graeme Laidlaw transported the MG from Rotorua to Katikati.

Click here to view all MG listings on DRIVEN

The trio offloaded the car into a playground next door to the museum, down a flight of stairs, manoeuvering it into position to drive it through the doors into the building - all with meticulous precision.

Nick Flegg says everything went quite smoothly.

"We were relieved once it was inside. We take it seriously when moving things around like that. We treat everything with respect."

Nick says they had been down to the museum a couple of times prior to the car arriving, measuring, and minimising the risk of damage to the vehicle and to people.

Museum manager Paula Gaelic was also relieved to finally position the car ready for display.

Running from September to January, this exhibition features displays from some of Western Bay's legendary champions including Denny Hulme, Katikati Rugby Club and Waihi Surf Lifesaving.

- Bay of Plenty Times