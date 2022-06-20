Details of 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 NZ range announced

GMSV has revealed details of updates and enhancements which will feature on the new model year 2023 Silverado 1500, including the addition of a new flagship Silverado model.

Joanne Stogiannis, Director of GMSV, says “with the upcoming arrival of MY23 Silverado, we are taking the opportunity to redefine our lineup and offer a portfolio which delivers even greater levels of style and comfort, as well as a more refined interior experience, enhanced tech-features and a more dynamic appearance."

"This means the LT Trail Boss model will be discontinued, but we’re excited to share some fantastic news with our fans and confirm the debut of a new model to complement our popular LTZ Premium as part of the Chevrolet Silverado range. Chevrolet’s new flagship off-road truck and first-ever Silverado 1500 ZR2 is the next chapter in off-roading, and it’s coming to Australia and New Zealand,” she adds.

The company says the new ZR2 model will deliver "next-level" off-road capability right from the factory and has been validated in the gruelling ‘Best in the Desert’ off-road racing series.

Amongst feature highlights, it comes with front and rear e-lockers and Multimatic DSSV dampers, 33-inch mud-terrain tyres and a new high-approach steel-cut front bumper designed for off-road strength, durability and clearance.

In addition to its functional features, the Silverado 1500 ZR2 is distinguished by unique aesthetic cues, which include a unique black chrome grille with a Chevrolet ‘flow-tie’ emblem.

It also includes a raised black hood insert with ZR2 badging, exclusive ZR2 wheel flares, unique 18” Gloss Black wheels and an exclusive Jet Black/Graystone leather-appointed interior with dark trim.

The Silverado 1500 ZR2 and LTZ Premium will continue to feature the impressive 6.2-litre V8 paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The LTZ Premium will come with a number of key enhancements, including a redesigned front fascia complete with new daytime running lights, as well as significant interior and technology updates.

A fully reimagined interior contains an electronic transmission shift controller now located on the centre console and a 13.4-inch diagonal colour touchscreen complemented by a 12.3-inch configurable instrument cluster.

Other LTZ Premium highlights include new 20-inch Sterling Silver Wheels with All-Terrain tyres, Jet Black leather-appointed interior, Adaptive Cruise Control and a Technology Pack featuring a Rear Camera Mirror, Multi-Colour 15-inch diagonal Head-Up Display and Bed View Camera.

GMSV has confirmed there will be a price change for the Silverado 1500 LTZ Premium for sale in New Zealand, with the increase to be advised closer to launch.

“Silverado drivers love the acceleration and performance, as well as towing ability, of their vehicles,” says Stogiannis.

“We anticipate the new enhancements on MY23 will build on the success of Silverado 1500 and will help it continue to win fans, especially those who need a large and versatile towing machine suitable for a wide range of work and play applications.”

First arrivals are anticipated in Q2 of 2023. The certification process is underway for the new Silverado 1500 ZR2 and full model features and technical specifications, including weights, towing capability, dimensions and clearances, will be released ahead of its arrival in mid-2023.