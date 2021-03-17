Details revealed for new Peugeot and Citroen flagship dealership in Auckland

Hot on the heels of Peugeot revealing a new brand identity, Armstrongs has revealed plans for a new superstore to replace the old Renault and Infinti dealership in Greenlane.

The new three-storey dealership is spread over 2600m of floor area and will become the flagship location for the growing brands. It will also be one of the first premises in the world to feature the new, recently-released Peugeot brand identity.

“The new dealership is a sign of our commitment to the Peugeot and Citroen marques and is an indicator of what we believe is the huge future growth opportunity for the two brands,” said Rick Armstrong, Managing Director of Armstrong’s.

“The current product portfolio, as well as what we know of future models - including a range of EV options, means the time is right to showcase the respective ranges in an engaging new bespoke setting befitting of the level of vehicle on offer.”

The CEO of Peugeot and Citroen New Zealand, Chris Brown, shared a similar sentiment with regards to the opening of the new flagship location.

“The opening of this new dealership will set a new standard for the brand and provide a worthy showcase for the new range of soon-to-arrive low emission and electric vehicles,” said Mr Brown.

“The new site is hugely complementary to a significant phase of update and rejuvenation for Peugeot, as well as aspirational developments for Citroen.”

In addition to new exterior logo treatment and application of corporate branding, the new dealership will feature a dedicated on-site event centre and will be the first in New Zealand to adopt Peugeot’s new state-of-the-art showroom design.

“The event centre will be the perfect way to launch new models and showcase these to our valued customers, while the showroom itself will enable a more interactive and immersive experience when viewing new products,” said Mr Armstrong.

The new dealership is in a prominent high-profile corner site position, located at 500 Great South Road in the renowned golden mile of Greenlane dealerships, and is ideally situated to serve central Auckland and surrounds.

“We consider Greenlane to be one the best automotive retail precincts in the whole country,” said Mr Armstrong.

“Its proximity to central Auckland and the motorway interchange means that it’s a very straightforward area to access and offers varied test drive environments of exciting new Peugeot and Citroen product.”

The renovations themselves are well underway and are expected to continue for another two months, with opening festivities anticipated to take place in May.