Disgruntled owner burns $300K Mercedes-AMG to the ground

Over the past decade or so, we've seen YouTube evolve into a massive video site that can rival any TV station of yesteryear, but just like the rest of the internet, you get the good and the bad parts.

It could be argued that the good parts include the endless automotive tutorials and hilarious cat videos, and then the not so good parts being the abundance of vloggers, capturing anything and everything that happens in their life.

One of these vloggers has recently gone viral for setting his extremely expensive Mercedes-AMG GT 63 on fire in protest of the German manufacturer's service when things started to go wrong.

According to Mikhail Litvin, the GT 63 (which retails for over $300,000 here in New Zealand) starting having issues soon after it was purchased, and the local Mercedes dealer refused to fix it.

Like most things a vlogger says, you have to take these reports with a grain of salt. What's more likely is that he was looking for an excuse to increase his 5 million-strong subscriber base.

After dowsing the interior and exterior of the AMG in petrol, Litvin walks off to barbeque some sausages. He then tosses a lighter on the fuel trail, igniting the extremely expensive sedan.

Since the video was uploaded on the 24th of October, it has received over 10 million views, meaning that he should've earned enough in ad revenue to replace the GT 63 with something else from the AMG range.

Although judging by the car he drives off in, he might be sticking to locally-built vehicles from now on.