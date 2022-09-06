Doctor performs vasectomy, powered by Rivian R1T following power cut

The Rivian R1T electric ute comes fitted with four 110-volt sockets. These can be used for anything from camping trips to charging a laptop and even performing a vasectomy... Hang on, what was that last one?

During a recent power cut at a clinic in Austin, Texas, a Rivian R1T was used to power the equipment used to perform a standard vasectomy.

I performed what is likely the world's first @Rivian powered vasectomy today. Power in clinic went out, patient didn't want to reschedule cause he already had time off. Electrocautery was normal, procedure went great! #rivianstories #rivian pic.twitter.com/VLDg91r37d — Christopher Yang (@ChrisYangMD) September 1, 2022

The doctor responsible was Christopher Yang MD, who was scheduled to perform the snip when the power went out at his clinic. Typically, Yang would have rescheduled. But he claims that his patient didn't want to find another time, as he'd already taken leave from work.

The solution was the run a cable from Yang's R1T parked outside, through to the operating room. It then powered the equipment used to perform the vasectomy.

“I performed what is likely the word’s first Rivian-powered vasectomy today,” Yang declared proudly on a Twitter post with the hashtag “Rivian stories.”

“Power in clinic went out, patient didn’t want to reschedule because he already had time off. Electrocautery was normal, procedure went great!”

Yang didn't mention whether or not the patient was aware of the solution, but commenters seem unimpressed.

Some suggest that the doctor acted inappropriately by posting the story online and say he risked legal repercussions if a problem were to appear in the future.

Others pointed out that Yang was simply using his EV as a generator, which is what hospitals use when they experience power outages.