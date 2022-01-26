Dodge is hiring a Chief Donut Maker

Dodge is currently hiring a Chief Donut Maker, who will get paid $150,000 USD to make donuts all year long.

“We’re looking to hire someone just like [the Dodge Brothers] as our chief donut maker, someone who will embody their crazy can-do America-muscle spirit and carry the torch of the single most engaged group of enthusiasts the automotive industry has to offer,” says Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis.

“And what better way to find them than creating this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to drive the No.1 muscle car in America.”

The chief donut maker will be a Dodge brand Ambassador, which means they'll be kitted out with a wardrobe provided by the carmakers, will get to meet lots of celebrities at automotive events, will get to drive a Dodge SRT Hellcat, and get more driving skills at Radford Racing School.

Not to mention, the pay package is pretty legit.

If you're keen to apply, you'll need to submit a short video showing why you’re perfect for the role. The successful applicant will be someone who demonstrates passion, charisma, and creativity, says Dodge.

The application process is far from the ordinary, as the 10 most successful applicants will then have to compete in a series of challenges that involve a Dodge vehicle, a professional driver, and a closed course.

Dodge will film these challenges as a reality TV show, hosted by wrestler Bill Goldberg. The winner will then be revealed on the final episode.

Keen? Apply on the Dodge website.