Does Chevrolet have a Corvette-based electric SUV in the works?

While it doesn't sound like the world's most interesting seminar, the GM had some exciting news to share at the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show relating to a few of its new models.

As usual, GM's lengthy presentation touched on sustainability and introduced a new brand called 'BrightDrop' which is focused on electric mobility. But it's what wasn't covered that we're far more interested in.

During one shot, where the presenting is standing in front of a bunch of new models, a suspiciously Corvette-looking SUV can be spotted over the host's right shoulder.

Featuring headlights that look identical to those found on the Corvette C8, the SUV also uses the same chiseled design language as the sports car, wearing an extremely similar front grille.

Now obviously, turning arguably the most American sports car of all time into an electric SUV is no small matter, considering that it was once said to run on the power of Bald Eagles alone.

But last year we saw Ford do that exact thing with the Mustang, unveiling the extremely controversial Mach-E, which dividing Ford's following like no other vehicle could do.

Considering that this Corvette-styled SUV is sitting amongst a sea of SUVs, there's almost no chance of it keeping a Corvette-sourced V8, with a plug-in hybrid being the most petrol-heavy option on the table.

Whatever happens with this electric SUV, it's unlikely that it will make it down to New Zealand, considering GM has pulled out of all right-hand drive markets, and converting an EV sounds like an extremely expensive process.