Dongfeng Warrior M50 revealed as China's answer to the original Hummer

Long before SUVs ruled the world's roads, the ginormous Hummer H1 was a sight to behold, and dwarfed almost every other passenger vehicle on the market.

Dongfeng might be a couple of decades late, but the Chinese brand recently revealed its own civilian version of the H1, and it's just a utilitarian as the American truck, but gets a few luxuries thrown in.

Like the H1, the M50 is a body-on-frame vehicle, meaning that it's built for off-roading. It's powered by a Dongfeng-Cummins turbo-diesel engine that sits slightly behind the front wheels, making it a front-mid vehicle.

This 4.0-litre lump produces 149kW and 600Nm of torque, which is sent to all four wheels through either a five or a six-speed manual transmission. While a 0-100km/h time isn't provided, it reportedly will top out at 120km/h.

On the inside, the cabin is very reminiscent of the H1 as the front-mid-mounted engine forces the centre console back towards the driver. In true Hummer style this centre console is also about as wide as your average hatchback.

While the interior looks very similar to the H1, the M50 gets a heap of modern tech, making the cabin a comfortable spot to be. It gets an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment display, automatic air conditioning, and a leather interior.

As you'd hope, it sounds like the M50 is incredibly capable in the rough stuff, as it features 40cm of ground clearance, and has a wading depth of up to 120cm. It also gets a dual fuel tank system with a capacity of 120 litres.

Interestingly, the Warrior M50 will be priced from around $150,000 over in China, which makes it significantly more expensive than other off-road utes.

Despite this, Dongfeng seems committed to the off-roader, as it has already confirmed that an SUV-bodied version is in the works.