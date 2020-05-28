Dream ute? GTR-powered Nissan Navara set to break the internet

Like the rest of the world, Covid-19 restrictions have hit the motorsport world hard, with almost every single racing series either stopping, or moving to an online platform.

Instead of joining in on the international drifting lobbies like many others, Stephen "Baggsy" Biagioni and his SB Motorsport workshop decided to dust off an old project that was dubbed the 'Navara-R'.

Click here to view all Nissan GT-R listings on DRIVEN.

As the name suggests, this project involves the insane task of dropping the 3.8-litre twin-turbo V6 from the GT-R into the ute's engine bay. Giving it something in the region of 1000HP.

Baggsy revealed that the project has been on the back-burner for years, and came to fruition after the team built an R35 GT-R drift car a few years back.

"With racing currently on hold this was the break we needed to re-visit the idea and bring it to fruition. We have the best partners and they share our vision to create another great vehicle that will challenge the normalities of what’s possible, this is going to be an exciting mix of performance meets practicality," said Baggsy in his announcement.

While it might seem like an easy swap to drop one Nissan engine into another Nissan model, but that certainly isn't the case.

Alongside the GT-R engine and power train, the team will swap over the GT-R's full suspension system into the ute to give it stability while drifting at high-speed.

As for the interior, the team plans to keep it as factory as possible, but we can imagine that some serious seats and harnesses will be replacing the standard seats.

If you want to watch the process, Baggsy will be live-streaming the full build on his YouTube channel.