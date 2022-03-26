DRIVEN Sustainability Survey: what Kiwis really think about EVs

A DRIVEN survey of 2500 New Zealanders has resulted in illuminating data about Kiwi attitudes towards sustainability and Electric Vehicles (EVs).

Despite costs at the petrol pump continuing to increase and consumers looking for alternative travel options, the survey shows that many Kiwis are still deterred from buying an EV, suggesting that more education is needed in this space.

Despite the Government Clean Car Discount being launched in July last year, 75 per cent of survey respondents still said purchase cost was the largest deterrent to purchasing an EV.

More than half of those surveyed noted that driving range per charge was a deterrent, with 54 per cent also saying accessibility to recharging stations was of concern.

But Te Manatū Waka - Ministry of Transport reports that the average trip leg taken by Kiwis is less than 10km. We now have rapid direct current (DC) charging stations every 75km across our state highways nationwide and with some pure-electric vehicles are able to travel up to 600km on a single charge.

While the Government’s Clean Car Discount is currently focused on a monetary incentive at the point of purchase, DRIVEN’s research shows there could be some real gains on a more holistic focus – tackling other major barriers when it comes to sustainable vehicle purchases.

For example, incentives for purchasing home charging units were near the top of the wish list for respondents, with registration/Warrant of Fitness discounts and lane/parking privileges also featuring.

Overall, 60 per cent of people said they would consider buying an EV as their next vehicle. The Clean Car Discount was the main motivator (68 per cent), followed by environmental concern (65 per cent) and driving performance (61 per cent).

That fits with the awareness of electrified vehicle technology: 85 per cent understood what an EV is and 74 per cent were familiar with PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) powertrains. BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) and HEV (Hybrid Electrified Vehicle) terminology were not as well understood, with 58 and 59 per cent recognition respectively.

Respondents also felt they had made lifestyle changes to be more sustainable in the last two years. Top of the list was recycling (73 per cent), followed by making an effort to choose sustainable brands (37 per cent) and switching to a more sustainable vehicle (30 per cent).

But private cars are still very much a focus for the future for Kiwis: 74 per cent of survey respondents said they see their current vehicle as being a primary form of transport for the next five years.