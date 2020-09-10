Driver clocked at over 300km/h while attempting to 'show off' new Audi RS7

After dropping a serious chunk of change on a new performance car, showing it off to your friends might be a top priority, but just make sure that you don't end up like this dude here.

According to a report out of North Carolina, an Audi RS7 driver was caught travelling almost three times the posted speed limit through a work zone on the highway, leading to his arrest.

A #Maryland man driving 187 MPH through I-95 work zone in #JohnstonCounty arrested after crashing during high-speed chase. Per @NCSHP, driver tried avoiding stop sticks at US-701.



Driver told firefighter he bought Audi RS7 yesterday & was going to #MyrtleBeach "to show it off." pic.twitter.com/x2bb6Tzat0 — WRALJoe Fisher (@JoeFisherTV) September 6, 2020

Before getting arrested for hitting more than 300km/h on a public road, Ayaz Naeem Ansari attempted to avoid police by taking an exit at a serious pace, leading to him spinning into a wall.

Somewhat incredibly, Ansari was only 4km/h short of the RS7's top speed when he was booked. Unfortunately for him, the police weren't impressed at all by that statistic.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the collision that saw the Audi lose its front bumper, and despite the hefty hit, the car also looks to be in reasonable condition.

Once he was detained in the police car, Ansari attempted to plead his case to the cops, simply stating that he was heading to a local beach to "show off" his newly acquired German performance machine.

It turns out that Ansari may have been telling porkies as he now faces two traffic violations, three drug misdemeanors and three felony drug trafficking charge following the high-speed pursuit.

These charges are reportedly related to opium or heroin trafficking.