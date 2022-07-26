Driver in Las Vegas caught speeding twice in two minutes

Though high-performance cars can go fast very easily, most drivers understand that there's a time and a place for actually using this performance, like during a track day.

Unfortunately, this lesson must have been missed by one driver over in Las Vegas who was caught speeding by police twice in two minutes whilst behind the wheel of a new Chevrolet Camaro.

On July 15th, in North Las Vegas, this driver was arrested for reckless driving (106MPH in a 35MPH zone). Only moments after given a citation for reckless driving (73MPH in a 35MPH zone).



Great job to #NLVPD Traffic officers for making our streets safer #TooFast #SlowDown! pic.twitter.com/ccFcm1eX31 — NLVPD (@NLVPD) July 22, 2022

According to a local report, the driver was first stopped at 8:22PM after being clocked at 117km/h in a 56km/h zone. In New Zealand, this would not only be a wake-up call, but also a license-losing offense, but obviously not over in America.

It was then reported that the 36-year-old driver was pulled over again, less than two minutes later, this time for exceeding 170km/h in the same 56km/h zone.

As you would expect, this time it didn't just end with a speeding ticket for the driver, but he was arrested and charged with reckless driving. Officers also impounded his Camaro.

Las Vegas Police released a statement following the arrest, claiming that it was a result of a crackdown against drivers speed in the Las Vegas area.

With a 6.2-litre V8 beneath the bonnet, it's not hard to break the speed limit in something like a Camaro, but let's just hope he keeps his high-speed antics limited to a track now.