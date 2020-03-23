Driver is sent to prison after blatantly hitting cyclist in shocking video

The car vs. cyclist debate is one that has been fiercely fought since day one, and while neither party gives in, governments around the world are trying to ease the issue with dedicated cycle lanes.

Unfortunately, for one reason or another, cyclists don't use these lanes a lot of the time, leading to a number of near misses on busy roads, and in some cases, death.

One cyclist from America was lucky to escape with his life after being struck while riding two abreast on a rural road. Shocking footage from the other rider's helmet camera captured the brutal hit.

While riding two abreast is discouraged on a road like this, it isn't illegal, so the cyclists aren't in the wrong. The driver of the black Volvo XC90 is most certainly in the wrong here.

Miraculously, the rider escaped this incident without serious injury, but watched the black SUV speed off down the road. Any more force from the vehicle could've left the cyclist with serious injuries or worse.

Grant Neely, the driver of the Volvo was arrested as he was attempting to flee the scene, while Tyler Noe, the rider was hospitalized for his injuries.

In court, Neely attempted to defend his actions by stating that a pair of cyclists had thrown a bike at his car from the side of the road, and he wasn't in the wrong at all.

Footage from the accident blatantly proved Neely to be a liar, and the jury charged him with reckless aggravated assault, lying to a federal agent, and obstruction of justice. He was sentenced to ten months in prison.