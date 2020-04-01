Driver jailed after "teaching his dog how to drive" at 175km/h

As usual, thousands of memes have come from the international Covid-19 pandemic, with the most popular ones in car circles joking about using the empty city streets to race.

One Driver from the US took these memes a little too seriously, and decided to use the abundance of car-free roads to "teach his dog how to drive" before getting in multiple accidents and a high-speed pursuit.

According to a local report, it all kicked off in Washington when authorities received calls about an "erratic" driver who had crashed into two vehicles without stopping to exchange details.

Police immediately responded to these complaints and attempted to intercept the driver, who unsurprisingly started to drive "absolutely recklessly" which forced troopers to pursue him at speeds up to 109mph (175km/h).

In an attempt to stop the high-speed pursuit, one officer got up alongside the speeding sedan, but was stunned by what he saw in the driver's seat. According to the officer's report, a pit bull was sitting in the hot seat, while its owner steered the car from the passenger seat.

In another attempt to shake off the cops, the driver drove down a popular mountain bike trail. Due to Coronavirus restrictions, no one was using the track at the time of the pursuit, or it could've spelled disaster for everyone involved.

Spike strips were eventually used to bring the car to a halt, and from the images released, it looks like the old sedan was thrown into a ditch as a result.

Trooper Axtman spoke to CNN about the dramatic pursuit after it had all ended. "The fact that there wasn't anybody on the trail is nothing shy of miraculous."

"I wish I could make this up," said Axtman. "I've been a trooper for almost 12 years, and wow, I've never heard this excuse. I've been in a lot of high-speed chases, I've stopped a lot of cars, and never have I gotten an excuse that they were teaching their dog how to drive."

Unsurprisingly, the man was sent straight to jail on charges of driving under the influence, felony eluding, hit and run, and reckless endangerment. As for the dog, the "very sweet girl" was turned into a local shelter but her condition remains unknown.