Driver loses licence at Bathurst after being caught at double the speed limit

While it may be one of the most famous racetracks in the Southern Hemisphere, it turns out that a few motorsport fans still don't realise that the Mount Panorama circuit is set on public roads.

Just recently, a driver was caught on the roads around Mount Panorama over in New South Wales at 119km/h, which is almost double the posted speed limit of 60km/h.

According to a police report, the driver was detected traveling 59km/h over the speed limit last Sunday afternoon, and was subsequently pulled over. After being pulled over by police, the driver said: "I thought it was a race track."

Unfortunately for the driver of the blue BMW, Mount Panorama is only classed as a race track when race events are happening, and the roads are shut off to the public.

No matter what the excuse was, the offence was pretty serious, and cost the driver his licence for six months, and the car's number plates have been seized for three months.

On top of this, the driver was hit with a fine of A$2520, and has copped six demerit points.

While public motorists are limited to just 60km/h around the mountain to discourage dangerous driving, race cars are able to hit speeds of around 300km/h at the bottom of the famous Conrod Straight.