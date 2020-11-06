Home / News / Driver lucky to escape injury after car falls off parking building

Driver lucky to escape injury after car falls off parking building

By News.com.au • 06/11/2020
A Melbourne driver has had a lucky escape after his vehicle drove off a multistorey carpark and became wedged in a building.

Emergency crews were called to a residential block in Queens Road about 8pm on Wednesday after reports a car drove through a safety barrier and fell one storey, police said.

Police arrived and found the vehicle wedged between the first floor and ground.

The driver, a 46-year-old man, escaped without injury.

Investigators believe the man confused the accelerator and brake.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) also attended along with the State Emergency Service.

Emergency crews assessed a way to remove the car safely after advice from a structural engineer.

The scene has been secured but the vehicle remains in place and may require removal by a crane later on Thursday, a FRV spokesperson said.

- News.com.au 

