Driverless taxis hit the road in Seoul

Hyundai has deepened its investment in self-driving cars, linking with a South Korean tech firm to put autonomous taxis on the streets of Seoul’s Gangnam district.

The manufacturing giant converted two electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 cars to work as RoboRide taxis, adding new sensors and software to the machines with the help of artificial intelligence specialist Jin Mobility.

The machines are equipped with several cameras and sensors that do not feature on the production machine.

The cars will trial level four autonomous capability on public roads, with the ability for cars to function without any interaction from the driver.

A steering wheel and pedals remain in place for emergencies – along with a driver, ready to take the wheel at a moment’s notice.

Data collected throughout the project will shape the way publicly available autonomous cars interact with their surroundings.

The cars have wireless links to traffic lights to help make sure they follow road rules.

Hyundai says the robot taxi trial will be open to public customers, but not during peak travel periods, “to minimise any possible inconveniences”.

Hyundai isn’t the only car company invested in autonomous vehicle tech – most major manufacturers have invested heavily in a driverless future.

But the company has invested heavily in robotic tech that complements its automotive business.

Hyundai invested more than $1 billion in a controlling interest in robotics firm Boston Dynamics in 2021.

Famous for “Spot”, a dog-like robot, Boston Dynamics has expertise that could find its way into Hyundai factories, as well as its cars.

- news.com.au