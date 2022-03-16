Drivers fail to recognise dashboard symbols in difficult quiz

Drivers were left confused after failing to recognise what dashboard symbols mean in a difficult quiz.

As part of the quiz, there are eight questions about what the different symbols commonly displayed on vehicle dashboards represent.

Some symbols included were an oil warning sign, the bonnet not being closed, and a warning to check your coolant levels.

A study of 2,000 drivers revealed that only 51% of drivers could identify the tire pressure warning symbol, and just 33% felt confident they could recognise the brake warning light.

The majority of participants could recognise some of the more common symbols, such as the battery warning light, low washer fluid warning, and oil level warnings, but there was still a large number of those who could not recognise any of the symbols.

The study also concluded that young people were less likely to accurately recognise the symbols than the older generation. 18 to 24-year-olds knew an average of 32% of the symbols while over 65s could identify 52%.

These results over road safety. 77% of motorists have reported seeing a dashboard symbol appear, but most of them don't know what it means.

Of those who have had a warning light appear only 14% felt able to address it themselves.

Here is a complete guide to the 64 warning lights on your dashboard.