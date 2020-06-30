Drop dead gorgeous: Sublime Aston Martin Superleggera for sale in NZ

One of the most sought after supercars of the moment, Aston Martin's slick DBS Superleggera, has emerged for sale in Auckland.

The Superleggera aims to bolster established grand touring chops with genuine performance ability. Behind the beautiful curves is a twin-turbo 5.2-litre V12 making 533kW of power and 900Nm of torque, sent through a ZF eight-speed to the rear wheels. That's 86kW/200Nm more than its DB11 sibling, and enough for it to hit 100km/h in 3.4 seconds.

A considerable array of vents help that V12 breathe, and chunky 265/35 rubber (complemented by an enormous brake package and revised damping) mean it can corner, too.

The model also has the unique honour of being one of a select handful of cars to make its global debut in New Zealand. The first images of the DBS outside of Aston Martin's glossy press pictures were of it parked proudly at Giltrap Group in Auckland.

Read more: Taking on the alps in the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

This particular DBS comes with just 65 delivery kilkometres on the clock. The 'Skyfall Silver" exterior is complemented by a black leather interior with red piping, stitching, and seat belts to break up the stormy drama.

Pricing on these starts at $465,000. But in this configuration, this example is being offered for $517,460. You can get a lot of Kia Rios for that money, but you wouldn't be nearly as quick or imposing.

The Superleggera is a bit of a shining beacon in a pretty rough 2020 for Aston Martin. In the midst of low profits, the firm sacked CEO Andy Palmer. It's now put all its eggs in the basket of having a new CEO (former AMG chief-executive Tobias Moers), and in its new DBX SUV.

Regardless of the troules, it's hard to argue that the DBS Superleggera isn't one of the most striking and well rounded projects Aston Martin has released since the turn of the millennium. It's aggressive, impressively furnished inside, and is still equipped with a trusty V12.

And, best of all, if you don't really want a silver DBS Superleggera ... there's a charcoal one listed right now, too.

To view the listing on DRIVEN, click here