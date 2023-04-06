Easter Safari: Jeep reveals seven new concepts to the faithful

Jeep's Easter Safari is an institution in the US. Now in its 57th year, customers and fans descend on Moab, Utah (Jeep calls the area its "home away from home") for extreme off-roading. And yes, it's happening right now.

Given the event hosts its most loyal followers (around 20,000 of them in 2023), it's also become a tradition for Jeep to roll out special concept vehicles to get attendees even more fizzed up about the brand than they already are, and obtain first-hand feedback on possible future design and technology directions. This year, the seven concepts lean heavily on Jeep's new mantra of "Zero Emission Freedom" with lots of electric technology; but don't worry, they're all still a bit loony as well.

Wrangler Magneto 3.0

This is the third iteration of the Magneto concept, built as a "platform to test, discover and push the boundaries of 4x4 electrification", says Jeep.

Magneto 1.0 was introduced in 2021 as a rock-climbing BEV. Based on a two-door Wrangler Rubicon, it features a custom-built axial flux electric motor that connects to a six-speed manual transmission. Magneto 2.0 doubled the peak amperage in the propulsion system and tripled the torque output. Updates to Magneto 3.0 include a more efficient motor and updated programming which results in a 20 per cent increase in useable energy and range.

Also new are three driver selectable functions that capitalise on the benefits of a fully electric powertrain in serious off-road situations: output select, two-stage reg and and hill-descent mode that offers "one pedal driving".

Scrambler 392

Introduced in 1981, the Scrambler (CJ-8) was Jeep’s first convertible, compact truck. The Scrambler 392 concept builds on that origin but offers something the CJ-8 never did: a grunty V8 engine, with power from a 6.4-litre Hemi.

Scframbler started as a four-door Wrangler Rubicon, but has custom carbon fibre bodywork. The windshield is laid back 12 degrees and matches a lower roof; the silhouette "gives a nod to chopped top hotrods", says Jeep.

It also showcases the newly released AccuAir air suspension kit, developed for Wrangler and Gladiator. This system allows an adjustable suspension lift ranging from 3.8cm to 14cm and can be custom adjusted on the fly with an in-cab controller or through long-range Bluetooth on a wireless device.

1978 Cherokee 4xe

There's always a restomod at the Easter Safari. Introduced in 1974, the Cherokee (SJ) was a sportier two-door version of the Wagoneer.

The Cherokee 4xe concept began life as a 1978 model, which was blended with a 2022 Wrangler Rubicon 4xe. The powertrain features two electric motors, a high-voltage battery pack and a 2.0-litre petrol engine.

Wrangler Rubicon 4xe

Following a positive reaction to a special-run, limited-edition Tuscadero exterior paint colour offered in 2021 for Wrangler models, the Jeep design team ramped up the Rubicon colour with a chromatic magenta, aiming to "flip perception" and make it look off-road tough.

Custom leather seats feature splashes of magenta that appear just beneath the animal print perforated surface. Additional pops of magenta are featured throughout, on the door pulls, grab handles, as well as the gear shift and transfer case shifter boots.

The black patent leather dash panel is adorned with a zipper trim that hides a layer of pink velvet just beneath.

Grand Wagoneer Overland

The Grand Wagoneer Overland concept leverages the all-new 3.0-liter Hurricane Twin Turbo engine. But the concept’s main feature is a custom RedTail Overland Skyloft affixed to the top of the roof; the carbon-fibre constructed Skyloft unfolds in around 10 seconds from the inside, by pushing up with one arm.

The interior features two oversized beanbags, a plush throw rug, pillows and custom, ambient interior lighting. The spacious interior also provides ample storage for bikes, gear and anything else worthy of an off-road trip.

Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Departure

The Departure concept ups the ante on Wrangler's departure (see what they did there?) angle with a new spare wheel and tyre mount, to "push the limits... with 4x4 electrification".

A custom convertible tube gate offers front or rear-facing positions for the spare. When the spare is flipped outward, the system acts as a bed extender to provide more cargo space. When the gate is turned toward the cabin, the rear overhang is greatly improved for off-roading while the spare wheel and tyre are safely secured. The convertible gate maintains a factory backup camera in either position.

The Departure concept features a lift kit with Bilstein performance shock absorbers, which use remote reservoirs to provide greater cooling capability.

Gladiator Rubicon Sideburn

The Gladiator Sideburn also has a lift kit with Bilstein performance shocks. Protecting the seven-slot front grille borrowed from the 2023 Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary edition is a custom-designed tubular grille guard that folds down to create an innovative bumper bench, a "relaxation perch for two while out on the trails".

Seen for the first time is a custom limb-riser that uses heavy-duty cables attached from the top of the hood latch to the back of the windshield header, directing loose branches and brush up and over the roofline, preventing potential damage to the hood and windshield.

Easter Jeep Safari

Easter Jeep Safari, hosted by Moab’s Red Rock 4-Wheelers four-wheel-drive club, consists of trail rides, mostly daylong trips, departing from Moab, Utah, throughout the nine-day event.

The event was started in 1967 by the Moab Chamber of Commerce as a one-day trail ride. Over the years, as participation grew, the Safari expanded. “Big Saturday” remains the culmination of the event, on the Saturday of Easter weekend.