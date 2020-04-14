Easter weekend records zero-death road toll for only the second time in history

There were no deaths on New Zealand's roads over Easter, but not everyone got the message to stay at home and save lives over the long weekend.

One person is in a critical condition after a motorcycle and vehicle collided in Auckland's Mt Albert on Sunday, but the Easter Weekend road toll is officially zero.

"The Easter 2020 result was when New Zealand was in level 4 lockdown due to Covid -19," NZTA said.

NZTA says this is the second time no road deaths were recorded for an Easter holiday period, with the previous occasion being Easter 2012.

During Easter weekend in 2019, there were four fatal crashes, resulting in four deaths.

The highest Easter road toll was 17, in 1990.

Police found more than 600 people breaking the lockdown rules this weekend - leading to at least 64 prosecutions and 15 youth referrals.

Five hundred checkpoints were set up at locations across the country.

In Auckland, a police officer and two other people were injured in a fleeing driver incident in Manurewa on Friday night.

In Wellington, a trio being chased following an aggravated robbery yesterday afternoon drove the wrong way down a motorway off-ramp.

And in Christchurch, a man who filmed himself coughing on supermarket shoppers has been jailed after breaching his bail conditions.

Nationwide, police have recorded more than 1200 breaches since the lockdown began.