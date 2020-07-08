Electric future: Audi unveils the Q4 Sportback e-tron concept

Whether you're a fan or not, the electric revolution is in full swing, with most manufacturers scrambling to fill their line-ups with as many electric vehicles as possible.

Just last night, Audi whipped the covers off its latest electric creation, in the form of the Q4 Sportback e-tron concept, which previews a vehicle that is set to release at some point in 2021.

If you're up to date with Audi, you'll be aware that this is just a crossover coupe version of the Q4 e-tron concept that was unveiled earlier this year, but does feature a few more visual tweaks.

At the front, the fully-enclosed grille is flanked by slim LED headlights, and two large air intakes sit beneath this fascia. You'll also notice the large 'e-tron' badge between these intakes.

Like all of Audi's Sportbacks, strong hip-lines are present above the rear wheels, and a set of revised skirts can be found along the sides. A bold spoiler sits on the liftback, and a diffuser can be found beneath this.

At the business end of things, an 82kWh lithium-ion battery provides power for the two electric motors. Mounted on the rear axle, the main motor produces 150kW, and 310Nm of torque, and a secondary motor at the front produces 75kW and 150Nm.

This allows the Sportback to hit 100km/h from a standstill in 6.3 seconds, before topping out at 180km/h. While this isn't blisteringly fast, it's worth noting that the Q4 isn't a performance model.

Looking at the Q4's range, Audi reports that drivers should be able to get up to 450km from a single charge. A rear-wheel drive model is also in the works that should provide 500km of range.

A charging rate of 125kW is also possible, meaning that the crossover should be able to reach 80 per cent charge in half an hour.