Electric icon: Fiat 500e EV confirmed for Kiwi buyers

The new Fiat 500e battery electric vehicle (BEV) is either very expensive for a modern Bambina or great value against its chief rival, the Mini Electric. It just depends how you look at it.

The 500e, just confirmed for New Zealand, comes in two models: the Pop at $59,990 and the Icon at $64,990 - meaning even the cheaper model is over twice as expensive as the internal combustion engine (ICE) 500. However, both 500e models qualify for the full $8625 Clean Car Discount.

Both also have the largest battery available from the factory: the 42kWh unit provides a WLTP range of 320km, a useful advantage over its chief rival: the $68,580 Mini Electric (235-270km). The Fiat makes 87kW/220Nm and reaches 100km/h in 9.0 seconds.

The 500e is actually a whole new model generation compared with the ICE version, which will continue alongside the BEV for the time being - although Fiat has stated it will be an electric-only brand in NZ by 2024.

The 500e is 61mm longer and 56mm wider than the current 500 ICE, meaning slightly more cabin space - although it remains an ultra-compact urban car. The interior trim uses "Seaqual" marine plastic, a raw material made from marine litter.

The entry Pop features wireless phone projection, automatic air conditioning, heated seats, keyless entry with a "wearable key", rear parking sensors and a rearview camera. The 500e also finally brings modern driver-assist features to the model, including traffic sign recognition, attention assist, lane control and autonomous braking.

The Icon adds adaptive cruise with lane centring and traffic jam assist, plus 360-degree parking sensors.

It also brings larger 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, "eco-leather" upholstery, bicolour steering wheel and fixed glass roof.

Fiat NZ is accepting registrations of interest for the car ahead of deliveries in the second quarter of 2023.

It also plans to introduce the Abarth version of the 500e later in 2023, with the same-size battery but up to 114kW maximum power in Scorpion track mode.

Fiat claims 0-100km/h in approximately seven seconds, making it quicker than the petrol-powered Abarth 695. It's also the only 500e to have a sound generator, "faithfully reproducing the sound of an Abarth petrol engine" says the company.