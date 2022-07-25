Electric Island Waiheke to host EV Pride Day

Electric Island Waiheke (EIW), a charitable trust with the aim of promoting electric vehicle uptake on Waiheke Island, is hosting its second inaugural EV Pride Day event on Sunday 12th February 2023.

The event is an opportunity for EV owners who live on or are visiting the Island to "feel proud about owning an electric vehicle and display this satisfaction," according to John Mead and Jim Pilling who are organising the event.

The event also aims to achieve a world record of the most EVs assembled in one place on an island.

EIW held its first EV Pride Day event in March 2020, but the 2021 and 2022 events fell victim to the pandemic and were cancelled.

EV owners are invited to bring their cars to the carpark at Placemakers Waiheke and Waiheke Living, 102 Ostend Rd, Ostend, Waiheke Island. Drivers will then be directed to a parking space and asked to register their attendance. Drivers will then be invited to drive in convey from Ostend to Oneroa Village.

Electric Island Waiheke was launched officially on 30 November 2018 with the goal of making Waiheke fossil-fuel-free by 2030. It wants Waiheke Island to be free of the pollution, noise, and emissions caused by petrol, hybrid (non-plug-in), and diesel engines by 2030.