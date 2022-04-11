Electric off-road power showcased in epic Jeep concepts

Though there isn't a lot of crossover between hot cross bun lovers and off-road driving enthusiasts, Easter is a big event in both circles for very different reasons.

While the connection between Easter and hot cross buns is obvious, the off-roading one isn't, and that's because it's when Jeep throws its Easter Safari in the hills of Moab, Utah.

Drawing fans of the brand and off-road enthusiasts from all around the globe, the Easter Jeep Safari event is an opportunity for the brand to show off its wide accessories catalogue through a bunch of interesting concepts.

It's obvious that electric power is at the forefront of Jeep's future plans, as two of the concepts that were unveiled were pug-in hybrids. The Wrangler Magneto also made another appearance after first being unveiled in 2021.

While the Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe Concept isn't as outlandish as other concepts that Jeep has brought out, it's one of the most interesting, as it's a plug-in hybrid model that New Zealand is yet to get.

This concept builds upon the standard 4xe that's offered in America with rock rails, a roof rack, and 20-inch wheels that are wrapped in all-terrain tyres.

Another plug-in hybrid model that made an appearance is called the '41 Concept, which throws things back to Jeep's military days.

Taking inspiration from the original Willys MB, this Wrangler 4xe pays tribute to the Jeeps that paved the way with a matte olive green paint job and body-coloured steel wheels.

It also gets 35-inch tyres, and a 2-inch lift kit to make it even more useful in the rough stuff.

Along similar lines is the 'Birdcage', which takes a regular Wrangler 4xe and gives it a heap of hardcore off-roading parts.

It gets the first specifically designed 2-inch lift kit for the 4xe plug-in hybrid as well as a set of 37-inch off-road tyres that are wrapped around wheels with bead-lockers.

Back in the land of petrol-powered Jeeps, the 'Gladiator Bob' is probably the most interesting, as it's had a whole heap of fabrication work done to it.

To give it a better departure angle, the Gladiator's cargo tray has been shorted by 12-inches. This process it called "bobbing" hence the name of the concept.

It also loses its door, and the b pillar, which completely opens up the cabin. In terms of the roof, it gets a perforated hardtop, with a canvas covering.

To help it in the rough stuff, it gets massive 40-inch tyres that are wrapped around 20-inch orange wheels.

Last of all there's the D-Coder, which is basically just a rolling catalogue for Jeep Performance Parts. It gets a bunch of red parts, plus a snorkel air intake.