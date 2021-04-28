Electric showdown: Ford's two fastest cars face-off at the drag strip

Up until just recently, a showdown of Ford's fastest cars at the drag strip would be a very noisy affair, with V8s and turbocharged V6s drowning out the sound of squealing tyres.

These days, the two quickest cars beneath the blue badge are both exclusively powered by batteries, are both Mustangs, and both have more than 1,000kW for good measure.

In one corner you've got the Mustang Mach-E 1400, which is based on the all-electric Mustang Mach-E, but turns everything up to eleven.

It's got a total of seven electric motors, three and the front, and four and the rear, and over-the-top aero that is capable of producing north of 1000kg of downforce at 258km/h.

While it might look like a time attack monster, it can also shred tyres like any pro-level drift car, and gives the driver full control of adjusting power between the front and the rear wheels.

In the other corner is the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, which is designed to put down incredible times at the drag strip. In traditional drag racer fashion, all the power is sent to the rear wheels, where it gets a pair of beefy slicks.

With 1,044kW at the rear wheels, it's good for a low eight-second-quarter mile at 274km/h without making much more noise than a regular toaster.

So who will win when these two electric beasts up put up against each other on the strip? Will the Mach-E's all-wheel drive system prevail?