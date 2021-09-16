Electric vehicle chargers to become manditory on all new builds in England

As the automotive world moves towards electric power, a lot of the focus is falling on the charging infrastructure and how countries will cope when EVs become the main form of transport.

While New Zealand has imposed the clean car discount scheme, and is soon to kick off the feebate side of it, we are still significantly behind Europe, where a petrol ban is to come into force by 2030.

Because of this countries are scrambling to find ways of improving charging infrastructure, and England is one that needs to improve its network by almost 2000 per cent by the looming deadline.

Legislation tendered this week by England's government looks at mandating 'smart' chargers in all new buildings with car parking spaces as part of the charging network push.

These 'smart' chargers work by taking advantage of off-peak periods, charging vehicles overnight, and reducing strain on a country's power grid.

When speaking to Australia's Drive, a spokesperson for Rachel Maclean, the MP that announced the bill said: “We plan to support people to charge their cars at home by ensuring new homes are electric vehicle ready.

"We have consulted on plans to introduce a requirement for every new home to have a charge point, where there is an associated car parking space … We aim to lay regulation in Parliament in 2021."

Currently, there are around 25,600 public charging points in the United Kingdom, a figure that would have to increase to around 480,000 by the end of the decade to match demand.

This demand will come from the sale of petrol-only, non-hybrid cars being banned by 2030, and hybrids to follow in 2035. Making all-electric vehicles the only vehicles on the market by 2035.

This legislation only includes new buildings, existing ones won't be affected at all.