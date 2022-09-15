Electric vehicles on show at free weekend expo

The biggest display of new battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in the country is happening this weekend in Christchurch.

The Take Charge Christchurch Expo is taking place at Te Pae Convention Centre, where over 50 battery electric vehicles will be on display.

The event was organised by Christchurch City Council to showcase the growing range of BEVs that are currently on the market.

Displayed will be a range of battery electric cars, vans, utes, off-roaders, motorcycles and mopeds at varying price points.

Brands featured include Audi, BMW, BYD, Fiat, Ford, Hyundai, Jaguar, Kia, Lexus, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Peugeot, Polestar, Porsche, Subaru, Tesla, Volkswagen, LDV, Applestone and Tuatara.

Battery electric motorcycle and moped brands at the event include Go Charged, Horwin, Lifan, Lima, Niu, Super Soco, Sur Ron, Talaria, Timemoto and Ubco.

It's free to enter the two-day expo, and there will be opportunities, courtesy of exhibitors, to win prizes. One of the prizes is the chance to drive a selected BEV for a specified time.

“We really encourage the public to come down, take a look at the battery electric vehicles and ask questions of the expert exhibitors so they can learn all about this exciting technology,’’ says Council Resource Efficiency Manager, Kevin Crutchley.

“On-road petrol and diesel transportation makes up about 36 per cent of our district’s emissions. If we want to achieve our stated goal of halving greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 then we need to encourage people to make the shift to zero exhaust emission vehicles and to other modes of zero emission transportation.

“If you have been thinking about how you can play your part in helping to combat climate change, pop along to the expo this weekend and see if a move to a battery electric vehicle might be right for you,’’ Mr Crutchley encourages.

The Take Charge Christchurch Expo will be open to the public from 10am to 5pm, Saturday 17 September and 9am to 5pm, Sunday 18 September 2022. You can enter Te Pae Convention Centre via the main entrance on Oxford Terrace.