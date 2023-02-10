Ellerslie Classic Car Show cancelled

The 51st Ellerslie Classic Car Show has been postponed due to the expected storm in Auckland. It will now go ahead on April 23.

It is the only independently judged Concours d'Elegance in New Zealand, and it celebrates classic cars with competitions of an international standard based on presentation, appearance, cleanliness, condition, originality and excellence.

The coveted awards include the Intermarque Team Shield, Masters Class and Best “Survivor”, also a competition marketed for the younger car owner – 50/50/50.

The theme for the 2023 show is "World of Wheels" with all the car clubs being displayed by country, and ethnic food trucks giving another element to the experience.

This theme was chosen when Covid19 and border closures meant people couldn’t travel overseas but is still a great opportunity for people to ‘travel’ around the world while walking around the show.

There will be displays from Porsche Club of New Zealand (the Host Club), and the Jaguar Drivers Club which is celebrating 100 years of their Marque. There are 88 Car clubs registered to add their displays too.

There will also be a display of cars representing the first New Zealand Motor Cup race which took place on Muriwai Beach, Auckland on 5th March 1921 and was a 25-mile drag race.

The show will also host the unveiling of a 1938 Diamond T streamlined Texaco tanker truck, one of only 2 in the world. This has undergone a full restoration over the past 5 years.

Displayed vehicles range from the early 1900s, through to the latest modern exotics. Vehicles range from micros to high performance supercars. The event is renowned for the diversity of cars on show – from British, European and American marques through to Japanese, Australian and even sometimes New Zealand made cars.



Tickets are $20 on the day but also available on iticket



Watch the judging from 10am in the new judging arena, and then the prize giving at 2pm in the Newmarket Room before checking out the winning cars with their rosettes & trophies from 3pm.



Food and drink is available or bring a picnic. The event is held rain or shine but sorry no dogs are allowed at Ellerslie Racecourse.