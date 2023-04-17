Ellerslie Classic Car Show is back on this weekend

The 51st Ellerslie Classic Car Show is back on, after being postponed due to Auckland storms in February. It will now go ahead this weekend, April 23.

It's the only independently judged Concours d'Elegance in New Zealand, and it celebrates classic cars with competitions of an international standard based on presentation, appearance, cleanliness, condition, originality and excellence.

The awards include the Intermarque Team Shield, Masters Class and Best Survivor. There's also a competition marketed for the younger car owner – 50/50/50.

The theme for the 2023 show is "World of Wheels" with all the car clubs being displayed by country, and ethnic food trucks giving another element to the experience.

This theme was chosen when Covid-19 and border closures meant people couldn’t travel overseas, but the organisers say it's still a great way to view the cars.

There will be displays from Porsche Club of New Zealand (the host club), and the Jaguar Drivers Club, which is celebrating 100 years of its marque.

There will also be a display of cars representing the first NZ Motor Cup race, which took place on Muriwai Beach, Auckland, on 5th March 1921. It was a 25-mile drag race.

The show will also host a 1938 Diamond T streamlined Texaco tanker truck, one of only two in the world. This has undergone a full restoration over the past five years.

Displayed vehicles range from the early 1900s, through to the latest modern exotics. Vehicles range from micros to high performance supercars. The event is renowned for the diversity of cars on show – from British, European and American marques through to Japanese, Australian and even sometimes NZ-made cars.



Tickets are $20 on the day but also available on iticket.



Visitors can watch the judging from 10am, and then the prizegiving at 2pm in the Newmarket Room, before checking out the winning cars with their rosettes & trophies from 3pm.



Food and drink is available or bring a picnic. The event is held rain or shine - but no dogs allowed at Ellerslie Racecourse.