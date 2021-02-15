Elon Musk is serious about making Tesla's next car hover

When it comes to Tesla's CEO Elon Musk, nothing is too extreme. We've seen him adjust Model S pricing for a meme, get serious about selling the Cybertruck, and even call that dude who rescued those Thai kids a pedo.

So at this point, we've given up guessing as to what comes next with Tesla, and his latest claim is perfect proof of why. He's apparently going to make the Roadster hover when it's released.

How about a Tesla Roadster hover test? Or would that break the internet? — Fred Lambert (@FredericLambert) July 18, 2019

As the nerdy science man he is, Elon made sure to back up this wild claim while recently talking to Joe Rogan about where Tesla is going. And he sounds pretty serious about it:

"I thought maybe we could make it hover but not too high. You make it hover like a meter above the ground or something like that. Something where if you plummet, you blow the suspension, but you are not going to die. Maybe 6 feet. You probably just put a height limit on it."

When asked about whether you'd be able to drive with the Roadster in hover mode, Elon came back with yet another logical answer.

"You’d go pretty fast, but you are going to be time-limited. It’s going to use a super high-pressure air bottle. The standard version will have a back row with two small seats, like child seats in a Porsche or something, or if you get the SpaceX option package then in that place where those two seats is a high-pressure carbon overwrapped pressure vessel, something at around 10,000 psi, and a bunch of thrusters."

This hover feature is just one of many incredible things that the Roadster will be able to do when (or if) it actually releases. The most famous being its ability to hit 100km/h in less than two seconds thanks to help from SpaceX thrusters.

Musk claimed that development was being finalised on the Roadster, so that production can commence before the year is up. While this is rather hard to believe, we aren't going to doubt the Musk.