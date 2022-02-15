Elon Musk says Tesla "dropped the ball" with Model X launch

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, has acknowledged that the company “dropped the ball” with the launch of the facelifted Model X.

The production line for the old Model X was shut down at its Fremont factory in December 2020 to prepare for the launch of the refresh, and the first batch of updated vehicles didn't reach customer hands until October 2021. But it's still only US customers who are receiving the facelifted Model X EVs.

We dropped the ball badly regarding new Model X production ramp & still haven’t fully recovered. Was idiotic to stop production of old X in Dec 2020 when there was still plenty of demand! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 9, 2022

A Twitter tweet saying that Tesla fans are unable to criticise the automaker prompted a response by a Tesla investor, saying “the refreshed Model X rollout has been horrible & the lack of communication to customers who have been waiting for a year or more for their car & keep receiving delays is disappointing.”

Elon Musk quickly replied to the tweet stating that the Model X has been a difficult car to build.

The updated Model X was initially announced by Tesla in January 2021 alongside the updated Model S. The facelift includes small changes to the front and rear fascias, but the most significant refresh happens inside. The interior of the updated Model X sees a new yoke-style steering wheel, an all-new infotainment screen, and a 22-speaker audio system.