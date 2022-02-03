Elon Musk thinks we'll start seeing fewer EV fire stories in the news

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, believes we'll start seeing less news coverage about electric vehicle fires in the coming future.

He says that because the big automotive advertisers are now making EVs, media outlets will start to report on EV fires less frequently.

However, Tesla fans think that car fires regarding Tesla vehicles will still see more news coverage than its rivals.

A recent study confirmed that EV fires occur far less frequently than those of hybrid or petrol vehicles.

In fact, the study concluded that the rate of fires per 100,000 combustion vehicles is 1,529.9, which compares to 3,474.5 hybrid vehicle fires per 100,000.

Electric vehicles have the least risk, according to the study, with just 25.1 fires per 100,000 vehicles sold.

But when EV fires do happen, they tend to make big headlines. Especially if the vehicle happens to be a Tesla.

Whole Mars Catalog tweeted about the information found in the study on Twitter, which Tesla CEO Elon Musk replied to:

Now that the big automotive advertisers are making EVs, you will see far fewer articles about EVs catching on fire.



It is not surprising that internal combustion engine cars have a tendency to combust externally too. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 30, 2022

Because EVs are still relatively new to the world, people are drawn to negative news stories about them. However, early adopters of electric cars (including Tesla drivers), are typically well aware of the fact that EVs are less likely to catch fire than petrol.

Petrol car buyers are the ones that typically aren't aware of this, especially as EV fires are so frequent in the news.

And up until recently, most of the world's major automakers were only making petrol cars. But now that the tides have changed, and automakers are producing more and more EVs, they'll likely have to help people overcome their fears about electric cars.

So, because major automakers are all producing and needing to sell electric vehicles, they'll need to work to promote their safety compared to petrol cars.