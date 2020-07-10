Enormous American-built off-road ute announced for NZ

Those in the market for a massive American-built truck have another option as Ram recently announced that the 1500 Warlock limited edition will be for sale in New Zealand in the near future.

This Warlock edition will join the five Ram trucks already on sale in New Zealand, and slot alongside the 1500 Laramie Crew Cab, but beneath the larger 2500 models.

Based on the Express Crew Cab, the Warlock features a larger second row, but sacrifices rear tray space for this. Still, this is nothing to sneeze at, considering the tray is still bigger than what most utes in NZ offer.

Adding to this practicality, this Warlock will also come equipped with a Ram Box, which is a handy storage that sits within each rear fender.

As you could guess by the name, this Warlock is set up for toughness, with an aesthetic that matches its performance. A one-inch suspension lift, fender flares, bonnet vents, 20-inch wheels, and side steps are just a few of the extra goodies thrown in.

Under the hood sits the same petrol 5.7-litre Hemi V8 as the rest of the 1500 line-up. This massive power plant makes a hefty 291kW, and 556Nm of torque, making it the most powerful ute sold here.

In terms of pricing, the Warlock will start from $119,990, which is the same as the 1500 Laramie. This puts it at the top of Ram's 1500 line-up in New Zealand.

According to Australian reports, this limited edition model should start landing at dealerships either side of the Tasman in the coming months. The first models offered will be finished in either red, white, or "Patriot Blue".

A few months down the line, a second batch will be released, adding a handful of new colours to the fleet.