Estrema Fulminea: Electric hypercar features solid state batteries and packs over 1,400kW

It could be argued that since the 'Holy Trinity' from Porsche, McLaren and Ferrari were revealed back in 2012, that the world hasn't seen another true hypercar break cover.

This is partly down to the fact that a hypercar has to feature cutting-edge technology to fit the bill, so it only makes sense that the second generation of hypercars will be pure-electric.

One of the potential contenders for this title is the Estrema Fulminea, an Italian all-electric hypercar that is being built in Modena, by a former distributor of Fisker in Europe.

Using cutting-edge solid state battery tech, it should stand out from the other electric supercars by being fitted with a "hybrid" battery pack that also uses ultra-capacitors.

While it's being called a "hybrid", the two types of cells aren't combined in any way, but instead sit at each end of the car, wrapped in a carbon fibre casing.

The ultra-capacitor pack will sit on the front axle, while the larger solid state lithium-ion pack will be located behind the passenger compartment, just in front of the rear axle.

According to Estrema, this 100kWh battery possesses an "unprecedented" energy density of 450 Wh/kg, which is rather impressive considering Tesla's Model 3 battery only has around 260 Wh/kg.

This should translate to a total weight of just 1,507kg, which is an incredible figure considering how much power these battery packs are able to store.

Like most electric performance cars, the Fulminea will have an electric motor on each wheel, and the total power figure will sit somewhere in the 1,500kW region.

We can expect the full unveiling to take place later this month, and then customer deliveries will be set to start in the second half of 2023.