Euro NCAP reveals the safest cars for 2022 - and they're all electric!

After carrying out a record number of new car crash tests in 2022, the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) has announced the cars that achieved the highest overall scores in their respective categories, based on their results for Adult Occupant Protection, Child Occupant Protection, Vulnerable User Protection and Safety Assist technologies for the year. And this year, they are all electric.

Euro NCAP has been conducting safety tests since 1997 - it is a joint programme of the European Union and the European automobile manufacturers’ associations - and has had a significant impact on the way new cars are designed, something that is becoming increasingly obvious as new BEVs come onto the market, particularly those designed from the ground-up as BEVs, rather than being based on an existing ICE designs.

The dominance of BEVs this year also sees a few firsts, with it being the very first time the list includes two cars from Tesla and two Chinese newcomers to the European market. The categories are made up of Small Family Car, Large Family Car, Executive Car, Small Off-Roader, Large Off-Roader and, for the first time, an Electric Car category.

However, the introduction of an Electric Car category seems a bit pointless now, as all of the winners in the other categories were electric anyway - the Ora Funky Cat took top honours in the Small Family Car category, while the Hyundai Ioniq 6 took out Large Family Car.

The Tesla Model S was the Executive Car winner, with the Model Y scoring the highest in the Small Off-Roader category (Yes, Euro NCAP's categories are weirdly named...). The top-scorer Large Off-Roader category was the Wey Coffee 01, while the Tesla Model S also took out that Electric Car category.

Both Ora and Wey are brands from China's Great Wall Motors and, while the Wey isn't sold in New Zealand (yet, at least), the Ora Funky Cat will soon be on sale here as the Good Cat. Euro NCAP says the Ora is "exceptionally well equipped and, being at the top of its class, outperformed several familiar brands," while nothing that after "some less-than-successful attempts to break into the European market in the past, several manufacturers are showing that Chinese brands can now compete on safety with well-established European brands."

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 achieved exceptionally high results in Adult Occupant Protection with an impressive 97%, topping even the Tesla Model S, although it fell slightly behind the American car in child occupant and safety assists.

However, the Hyundai was significantly down on the Tesla in pedestrian protection, scoring only 66% compared the the Model S's 85%, which was enough for the Tesla to beat it in the dedicated Electric Car category.

Impressively, the Wey Coffee 01 beat out the Lexus RX to take top spot in the Large Off-Roader category. And, yes, we know that literally no-one will take a Lexus RX, Tesla Model Y or even a Wey Coffee 01 further off-road than accidentally mounting the curb outside their favourite cafe...

"2022 has been one of Euro NCAP’s busiest years yet and we have seen a lot of new car makers and new technologies," said Michiel van Ratingen, Euro NCAP’s Secretary General.

"It’s clear a good Euro NCAP rating is seen by car manufacturers as critical to success in Europe. This can only mean better safety equipment and safer cars for consumers all round."