EV nightmare: Model 3 owner gets stuck at Tesla Supercharger for 15 hours

While electric cars are slowly taking over the automotive world, there are still countless issues that have to be ironed out before they become a majority, and this recent story out of America is a perfect example.

According to a post on the Tesla subreddit, a Model 3 owner managed to get the Tesla Supercharger stuck in his car for more than 15 hours, after he plugged it in for a routine charge.

In the first of three posts detailing the ordeal, the owner claims that he contacted customer service after his 2021 Model 3 first became stuck, but was told to consult the user manual.

He then attempted to use the emergency release level in the boot, which ended up snapping off, leaving him completely stranded. On top of this, Tesla revealed that the roadside assistance service wouldn't be able to help until the next morning.

In the second post, the owner posted a video showing how the Model 3 had stopped charging, and how the dash interface wasn't working at all. The same goes for the emergency release that broke earlier.

As there was no way to release the car, the owner left it at the charger, and returned the next morning at 9:30 to find it fully charged, and able to be disconnected.

He then dropped the car off at a Tesla service centre, where the car was going to be tested, and the same went for the supercharger in question.

Judging by the countless comments on the original post, it's obvious that this wasn't an isolated event, and happens far too often.