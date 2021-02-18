F1 champion Sebastien Vettel to sell incredible Ferrari collection

Driving for the Ferrari Formula 1 team is one of the most prestigious honours in motorsport, and one that Sebastien Vettel no longer has after he was dropped at the end of the 2020 season.

Whether he was already planning on having a spring clean, or just wanted to remove every trace of Ferrari from his life, Vettel has decided to sell his incredible collection of Ferraris alongside a few extra gems.

In this collection of million-dollar machines, there are three distinct standouts in the form of the 2016 LaFerrari, the 2004 Enzo, and the 1996 F50. Coincidentally, these are also three of Ferrari's most well-respected V12 cars.

As you'd expect, all three of these cars are presented in showroom condition, with the F50 having covered 6939km since new, and the LaFerrari only having 500km on the clock. A mileage reading hasn't been given for the Enzo, but it's described by the agent as the world's "finest" Enzo.

Two more Ferraris from Seb's collection are also going under the hammer; an F12tdf, and a 438 Speciale. Like the headliners, these two both have less than 5000km combined, and are in immaculate condition.

It's worth noting that Seb's Ferrari F40 isn't included in this garage clear out, but we can't blame him - it'd be the Ferrari we'd hold onto if we had the funds.

Interestingly, there are also three cars included in the lot that don't wear Maranello's prancing horse. These include a 2010 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG and his 2002 BMW Z8 Roadster.

Arguably the highlight of the non-raris is the Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG Black Series that was gifted to Vettel after he won the inaugural Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2009.

No prices have been listed on any cars from the collection, but as the saying goes; "if you have to ask..."