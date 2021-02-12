F1 great Fernando Alonso hospitalised following cycling crash

F1 star Fernando Alonso has been hospitalised after he was involved in a road accident while cycling in Switzerland.

The Spaniard, who will make his F1 return this year with the Alpine team, is conscious but awaiting more tests.

The team released a statement saying: “Alpine F1 Team can confirm that Fernando Alonso has been involved in a road accident while cycling in Switzerland.

“Fernando is conscious and well in himself and is awaiting further medical examinations tomorrow morning.

“Alpine F1 Team will not make any further statement at this point in time. Further updates will be given tomorrow.”

Initial unconfirmed reports say the 39-year-old may have suffered broken bones in the incident, which happened while he was training on his bike near his home in Lugano.

BBC motorsport reporter Andrew Benson tweeted: “Hearing from sources close to Alonso that he has a broken jaw and will be taken to Bern, where there is a specialist unit for such injuries.”

Alonso will remain in hospital before undergoing further tests.

Fans and fellow drivers were quick to send messages of support to the former world champion online.

Former F1 star Romain Grosjean tweeted: “Get well soon @alo_oficial.”

The 39-year-old veteran won F1 world titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006, and is set to make his return to F1 with Alpine at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on March 28, after last racing in the sport three years ago.

Alonso joined the outfit, re-branded from Renault F1 by the French manufacturer for the coming campaign, after competing in the Indianapolis 500 and 24 Hours of Le Mans races.

- News.com.au