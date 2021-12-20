F1 star Max Verstappen to auction off personal car for charity

Unless you've been living under a rock for the last few weeks, you'll probably be aware that Max Verstappen managed to pip Lewis at the post in the 2021 Formula 1 Driver's Championship.

To celebrate this milestone, it seems that the Red Bull driver is looking to upgrade his car, and buy something that's a little more fitting for the F1 world champion.

The car in question is a 2018 Honda Civic Type R, which Verstappen has owned for a few years, and has racked up almost 60,000km on the clock. Unlike the F1 car, this one gets three pedals and a stick for maximum driving thrills.

As you'd expect, Max probably isn't counting on the sale of this car to upgrade to the next, and because of this, is donating proceeds from the sale to the Wings for Life charity.

Powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre engine, the Type R sends over 220kW to the front wheels, and will hit 100km/h in around the six-second mark. According to Max, it will also easily hit the 200km/h mark.

"I've just taken the car for one last drive to check out if everything is OK and it's great," he said.

The auction is set to take place on Decemeber 23, and bids are expected to go well into the six-figure region. As an extra bonus for the fans, Max has also signed the dashboard and the rear of the car.