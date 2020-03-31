Factory fresh 1990 Lamborghini Countach set to sell for a fortune

If you're in the market for a Lamborghini and are willing to fork out big bucks for the real deal, as opposed to this $60,00 bargain that appeared this morning, we've got good news.

Recently listed at a dealership over in Canada, this 1990 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary model is the stuff of dreams, as it has barely touched the tarmac in its 30-year life.

As you'd expect from a car that has covered this little mileage, all the factory plastics are still in place, although we'd hate to see what the underside looks like after sitting still for three decades.

You'll notice the US-spec bumpers at the front and rear, but despite their bulky nature, do little to hamper the timeless lines of this immaculate classic. In an imaginary world of actually being able to afford this, they'd be the first things I'd take off.

Back in 1990, the 5.2-litre mid-mounted V12 engine pumped out an impressive 334kW and 488Nm of torque. Given the mileage, we can imagine that it would still be able to produce those numbers, but wouldn't put it on a dyno without reconditioning the whole power train.

Since the Countach has only covered a handful of kilometres since new, we can't imagine that the next owner will use it as a daily driver, meaning that this performance beast will be subject to a life of collecting dust in different garages around the world.

In terms of value, only 657 25th Anniversary Countach models were ever produced. In special edition supercar talk, that's quite a large number, but these iconic Italian cars hold a special place in buyers' hearts, and the price reflects this.

$900,000 in the price that Lamborghini Montreal has put on the window, with the way that the Countach market is going, these guys should have no real issue in moving the Lambo.