Family-friendly Urus becomes Lamborghini's fastest-selling model of all time

While it might not be the fastest vehicle in Lamborghini's line-up, the Urus has now gained the title of the fastest-selling model as it just recently ticked over 15,000 units internationally.

Introduced just three years ago, the Urus was a strong performer from the get-go, appealing to the wealthy customers that always wanted a Lamborghini, but could never justify a two-seat supercar.

In 2019, (the Urus' first full year on sale) it was solely responsible for doubling the brand's annual sales. In 2020 it represented 59 per cent of the brands total sales, and with 1,300 sold already in 2021, it's going in a similar direction.

While it first received criticism for not being a 'real' Lamborghini and not sitting on a bespoke platform or being powered by a unique engine, the Urus' beauty lies in its simplicity, and the fact that it didn't need much development.

Sitting on the same platform as the Audi RS Q8, and being powered by the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine as its Audi-built counterpart, Lamborghini was left to focus on the exterior and interior styling.

Speaking of performance, it's no slouch, either, with 478kW and 850Nm of torque on tap, sending the large SUV to 100km/h in just 3.6 seconds. It will also hit a top speed of 305km/h.

Unlike the majority of Urus models on the road, the customer who is receiving the 15,000th model has decided to keep things classy, and has opted to finish the exterior in Grigio Keres Matt with Verde Scandal details.